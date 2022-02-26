Mbappe scores 2 as PSG moves 16 points clear, Nice takes 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain again relied on Kylian Mbappe as it rallied from a goal down to beat Saint-Etienne 3-1 at home. Mbappe has rescued PSG with late goals this season and this time he scored either side of halftime before assisting midfielder Danilo in the 52nd minute. Record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi set up Mbappe twice. The victory moved PSG 16 points clear of second-place Nice but it was the 13th time in 26 games that PSG has fallen behind. Nice goalkeeper Walter Benitez made several saves to earn his 10-man team second place after a 0-0 draw at close rival Strasbourg.