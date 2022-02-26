No. 12 UCLA routs Oregon 94-55 without injured star Juzang

By GARY HOROWITZ

Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tyger Campbell scored a game-high 20 points to lead No. 12 UCLA to a 94-55 victory Saturday at Oregon State. The Bruins’ junior point guard was 8 of 10 from the field, made four 3-pointers, and had five assists. Despite the absence of leading scorer Johnny Juzang (ankle injury), the Bruins (21-6, 13-5 Pac-12) had plenty of firepower. Jaime Jacquez Jr. scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half, Julies Bernard had 16 points, and Cody Riley scored 13. Oregon State (3-24, 1-16 Pac-12) has lost 14 games in a row since beating Utah on Dec. 30.