Parrish helps Ducks top Utah 73-65, earn 2nd seed

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and No. 25 Oregon secured the second seed in the Pac-12 tournament with a 73-65 win over Utah the Ducks’ 12th-straight win over the Utes. Oregon won despite losing most of a 16-point third-quarter lead as Utah’s Jenna Johnson scored 17 of her career high 27 points in the third quarter. Johnson’s 7-0 run pulled the Ute’s within 54-51 to start the fourth quarter, which started with Kennady McQueen finishing a Utah fastbreak. Te-Hina Paopao answered with a 3-pointer and Parrish had a fastbreak layup and capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer. Parrish hit another 3-pointer to make it 68-55 midway through the fourth quarter. Utah didn’t get closer than six down the stretch.