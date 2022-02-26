Phillips lifts UNC Wilmington over Delaware 69-62

NEWARK, Del. — Shykeim Phillips had 16 points and six rebounds as UNC Wilmington topped Delaware 69-62. Amari Kelly had 14 points and seven rebounds for UNC Wilmington (21-8, 15-3 Colonial Athletic Association). James Baker Jr. and Jaylen Sims added 12 points apiece. Delaware totaled 23 points in the first half, a season low for the team. Jyare Davis scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (19-11, 10-7). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 12 points and six rebounds. Andrew Carr had 10 points.