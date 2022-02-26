Players make new proposal in 6th straight day of MLB talks

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Locked-out players have made a counterproposal to Major League Baseball as management’s end-of-Monday deadline approaches for a labor deal that would salvage opening day and a 162-game schedule. The sides met Saturday for the sixth straight day at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. They met for nearly 2 1/2 hours before a management delegation walked over to the union group in the building that includes the St. Louis Cardinals’ spring training clubhouse. The delegation stayed for only about 15 minutes. Details on the counterproposal weren’t immediately available. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage, it first since 1995, is in its 87th day.