Poland, Sweden refuse to play Russia in World Cup playoffs

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s refusal to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gained wider support when Sweden followed with its own plans to protest to FIFA. Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza announced Poland’s decision and said it was talking with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA, which is responsible for the March 24 game in Moscow. Sweden, a potential opponent of Russia in next month’s playoffs, later joined Poland in declaring its national team would not play a match against the Russians regardless where it takes place. Swedish federation chairman Karl-Erik Nilsson says “The illegal and deeply unjust invasion of Ukraine currently makes all football fixtures with Russia impossible.”