Tkachuk, Toffoli lead Flames to 7-3 win over Wild

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the Minnesota Wild 7-3. Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist, and Erik Gudbranson and Andrew Mangiapane also scored to help Calgary bounce back from a 7-1 loss at Vancouver on Thursday night that snapped a 10-game winning streak. The Flames have won 11 straight at home, tying the franchise record set in the 2015-16 season. Jacob Markstrom stopped 22 shots to improve to 24-11-5 this season. Frederick Gaudreau, Nick Bjugstad and Kirill Kaprizov scored for Minnesota, which has lost three straight and five of six. Kaapo Kahkonen finished with 28 saves.