Aubameyang and Barcelona stay hot, Sevilla wins derby

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his fifth goal in three matches as Barcelona kept momentum with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league. Ousmane Dembélé, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay also scored for Barcelona. The Catalan club has won three in a row in all competitions and regained fourth place in the Spanish league in the final Champions League spot. Sevilla earlier beat Real Betis 2-1 in the Seville derby to stay within range of league leader Real Madrid.