Czechs join Poland, Sweden in refusing to play Russia

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has joined Poland and Sweden in refusing to play Russia in 2022 World Cup qualifying matches next month in response to that nation’s invasion of Ukraine. The Czech soccer association’s executive committee says it “unanimously approved a decision that the Czech national team will not in any case play Russia.” Poland and Sweden made the same decision on Saturday. The Czech Republic is a potential opponent of Russia in the World Cup playoffs. The winner of the Poland-Russia match is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup.