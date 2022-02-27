Czechs join Poland, Sweden refusing to play Russia in WCup

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has joined Poland and Sweden in refusing to play Russia in 2022 World Cup qualifying matches next month in response to that nation’s invasion of Ukraine. Poland and Sweden made the same decision on Saturday. The Czech Republic is a potential opponent of Russia in the World Cup playoffs. The winner of the Poland-Russia match is due to host Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup in Qatar. Also, as the attack of Ukraine entered a fourth day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports when the International Judo Federation suspended his honorary president status.