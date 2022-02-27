Galloway, ex-NBA star Johnson lead US over Mexico in rematch

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Langston Galloway scored 16 points and seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson added 14 to lift the United States to an 89-67 win over Mexico in World Cup qualifying. The Americans avenged their lone loss of this qualifying round, routing the previously unbeaten Mexican team in a game that wasn’t close after the first few minutes. The U.S. led 48-21 at halftime. With the NBA season taking place at the same time as these qualifying games, most of the U.S. players came from the G League. Still, all the Americans need to do is avoid finishing last in their four-team group to advance to the next round of qualifying. They would be assured of that if Puerto Rico beats Cuba later Sunday.