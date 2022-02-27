Sevilla wins derby, keeps pace with Madrid in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Sevilla beat Real Betis 2-1 in the Seville derby to stay within range of Spanish league leader Real Madrid. The result kept Sevilla six points from Madrid and moved it eight points ahead of third-place Real Betis. It was their first meeting since the previous derby had to be suspended because a Sevilla player was hit by a piece of PVC thrown by a Betis fan in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. Yeremy Pino earlier became the first Villarreal player to score four times in a league game in a 5-1 rout of Espanyol.