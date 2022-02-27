Shreyas Iyer leads India to 3-0 T20 sweep over Sri Lanka

DHARAMSALA, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer struck his third consecutive half-century as India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their third and final Twenty20 cricket game to sweep the series 3-0. Iyer followed up his scores of 57 not out and an undefeated 74 in the first two games with another 73 not out off 45 balls as India finished on 148-4 in 16.5 overs. Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat with Dasun Shanakar’s 74 not out off 38 balls helping the visitors recover to 146-5 after a shaky start. Iyer’s total of 204 runs in the three-match series helped India wrap up a third consecutive series sweep after also beating West Indies and New Zealand by the same margin.