American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo keeps faith in Stuttgart

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has no doubt his Stuttgart team is on the right path despite its struggles in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart hasn’t won any of its last nine league games and it sits second from bottom in a direct relegation place with 10 rounds remaining. But the New Jersey native firmly believes it’s just a matter of time before they turn around. He says, “When we win, we’re going to start rolling. The guys are on board, we’re working hard. We got enough quality on the team.” Stuttgart next faces Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.