Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being hired

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

Art Briles is out as Grambling State’s offensive coordinator, less than one week after the disgraced former Baylor coach was surprisingly hired. Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations. Briles said in a statement Monday that he felt his “continued presence will be a distraction to you and your team.” ESPN first reported that Briles would not coach at Grambling. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Grambling asked Briles to resign or the coach did so on his own.