HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 28 points to help Hofstra fend off College of Charleston 89-84. Omar Silverio had 19 points for the Pride (21-10, 13-5 Colonial Athletic Association), who forced a season-high 28 turnovers. Ben Burnham had 19 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Cougars (16-14, 8-10). Reyne Smith added 19 points and six assists.