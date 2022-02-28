Skip to Content
FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from international soccer

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The decision came Monday from FIFA and UEFA, saying Russia’s national teams and clubs were suspended “until further notice.” UEFA also ended its sponsorship with Russian energy giant Gazprom. The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events, including soccer’s World Cup.

