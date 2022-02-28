FSU lefties Messick, Hubbart dynamic duo through 2 weeks

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Florida State pitchers Parker Messick and Bryce Hubbart have formed the most effective 1-2 punch in the country through two weeks. The redshirt sophomore left-handers have combined to strike out 46, walk three and allow one run in 23 2/3 innings. Unbeaten Texas posted two shutouts while sweeping Alabama. The Longhorns remain the consensus No. 1 team in the polls. Freshman Tommy White continued his early-season tear with four more home runs in North Carolina State’s three-game sweep of Quinnipiac.