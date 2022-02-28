Maple Leafs hand Capitals sixth consecutive home loss 5-3

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 left, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Capitals 5-3 night, handing Washington a sixth consecutive home loss and third overall. The Capitals bounced back after falling behind less than three minutes in, and dug out of a 3-1 hole to tie it in the third period on Tom Wilson’s second goal of the game. Vitek Vanecek stopped the first 16 shots he faced in relief of Ilya Samsonov, but couldn’t make a save on Sandin’s shot after young defenseman Martin Fehervary was stripped of the puck in the corner. Pierre Engvall added an empty-netter with 1:01 left to seal Washington’s 10th loss in its past 13 home games.