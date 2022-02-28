Medvedev is 27th No. 1 in ATP rankings, overtaking Djokovic

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

Daniil Medvedev officially has moved up to No. 1 in the ATP rankings. He overtakes Novak Djokovic to become the 27th man to hold the top spot since computerized rankings began in 1973. Medvedev is a 26-year-old from Russia who won last year’s U.S. Open and was the runner-up at this year’s Australian Open. He rises from No. 2 this week. Djokovic slides down one place after having participated in only one tournament in 2022 because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He was deported from Australia and not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park because he isn’t inoculated.