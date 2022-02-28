MLB: Manfred, union meet on deadline day to save openers

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Commissioner Rob Manfred and top deputy Dan Halem met with players on the final day of negotiations to end the lockout before Major League Baseball’s deadline to salvage a March 31 start to the regular season and a 162-game schedule. Emotions became more heated as the sides pressed for each other’s bottom line for a deal. Philadelphia star Bryce Harper posted a photo on Instagram altered to show him in a Japanese baseball uniform with the words: “Yomiuri Giants you up? Got some time to kill.” The lockout was in its 89th day.