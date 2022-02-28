Olympic body calls for Russia to be excluded from sports

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has made a sweeping move to isolate and condemn Russia because of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The Olympic body has urged others to exclude the country’s athletes and officials from international events. The IOC says it’s needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.” It opens the way for FIFA to exclude Russia from a World Cup qualifying playoff match on March 24. Poland has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia. The IOC’s call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus because that country has abetted Russia’s invasion.