Russia facing sports isolation over invasion of Ukraine

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has made a sweeping move to isolate and condemn Russia over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The IOC has urged others to exclude Russian athletes and officials from international events. The IOC says the move is needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.” It opens the way for FIFA to exclude Russia from a World Cup soccer qualifying playoff match on March 24. Poland already has refused to play the scheduled game against Russia. The IOC’s call also applied to athletes and officials from Belarus because that country has abetted Russia’s invasion.