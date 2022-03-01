Burnley loses 2-0 to Leicester, stays in EPL relegation zone

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley has missed a chance to climb out of the Premier League’s relegation zone by losing 2-0 at home to Leicester. James Maddison and Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score second-half goals for the visitors at Turf Moor. A point would have lifted Burnley out of the bottom three and dropped Everton into it. Maddison and Vardy were introduced in the 72nd minute and they combined nine minutes later for Maddison’s opener. Vardy was playing his first game in two months after injury and headed in the second goal in the 90th.