Locked-out players make new offer, MLB deal deadline nears

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ association resumed negotiations just 3 1/2 hours before the owners’ deadline for a deal that would end the lockout and salvage opening day. After a marathon of 13 bargaining sessions over 16 1/2 hours on Monday produced progress toward a labor deal but left the sides still far apart, MLB announced at 2:30 a.m. that it had extended its deadline for one more day, until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer and free-agent reliever Andrew Miller were present for talks, the ninth straight day of bargaining.