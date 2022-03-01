Mavericks blow big lead, rally to hold off Lakers 109-104

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks blew a big early lead and then rallied for a 109-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jalen Brunson hit four 3-pointers while scoring 22 points, and Luka Doncic scored seven of his 25 points in the fourth quarter. Dallas trailed 100-94 with seven minutes to play before scoring 11 consecutive points in a rally led by Brunson and Doncic. LeBron James scored 26 points and Carmelo Anthony had 20 for the Lakers, who took their sixth loss in seven games despite erasing a 21-point deficit in just over 12 minutes spanning halftime. Los Angeles has lost 15 of 21 to slide a season-worst seven games below .500.