MLB makes final offer ahead of opening day lockout deadline

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball made a “best and final” offer to locked out players about 90 minutes before its 5 p.m. deadline and threatened to start canceling regular season games if the sides don’t reach a deal. After making progress during 16 1/2 hours of bargaining Monday, the sides exchanged new offers Tuesday and remained far apart. The union did not publicly respond to MLB’s last offer and planned to convene a call of its player representatives. It has repeatedly cautioned that significant differences remained in key economic areas.