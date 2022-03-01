Raptors rally for 2nd straight win over struggling Nets

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 and the Toronto Raptors rallied to beat Brooklyn 109-108 for their second win over the struggling Nets in two days. Pascal Siakam fouled out with 18 points and Malachi Flynn scored 15 for the Raptors, who were coming off a 133-97 victory in Brooklyn on Monday. James Johnson scored 19 points, Seth Curry had 18 and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 for the Nets, who have lost four of five.