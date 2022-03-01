Russia excluded from more sports as sanctions mount

By GRAHAM DUNBAR and JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writers

GENEVA (AP) — More and more sports are following the appeal of the International Olympic Committee and banning Russian athletes from competing in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia was barred from competing in international ice skating, skiing track and basketball a day after being kicked out of soccer competitions and hockey. The decisions follow the IOC’s request to international sports federations to keep Russian athletes out of events they organize. The International Skating Union says no athletes from Russia or Belarus “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in events until further notice. Figure skating is extremely popular in Russia and the world championships are scheduled to held this month in France.