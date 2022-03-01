Union rejects MLB’s last offer at deadline to cancel games

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games. MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The league has threatened to cancel opening day on March 31 without a deal by then. Commissioner Rob Manfred was expected to speak around 5 p.m. about the situation. The union convened a call of its player representatives after receiving MLB’s offer. Players have repeatedly cautioned that significant differences remained in key economic areas, and MLB’s proposal did not close that gap in their eyes.