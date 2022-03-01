Vikings fill out staff, hire Greg Manusky as inside LB coach

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their staff under head coach Kevin O’Connell. They’ve hired six more assistants including former player Greg Manusky as the inside linebackers coach. Assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A’Lique Terry, offensive quality control assistant Derron Montgomery, defensive quality control assistant Steve Donatell and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell were also added. Manusky will enter his 32nd year in the NFL, including his 19th as a coach. He played three of his 12 seasons in the league with the Vikings.