Zubac has 22 points to help Clippers rout Rockets 113-100

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Ivica Zubac scored 22 points with 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in the third quarter and cruised to a 113-100 win over the Houston Rockets. The Clippers used a 40-point third quarter to take a 14-point lead after three. They then scored the first seven points of the fourth, with five from Amir Coffey, to make it 96-75 with 10 ½ minutes to go. Zubac and fellow starters Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum didn’t play in the fourth quarter with the game out of reach.