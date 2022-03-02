Anderson guides Oklahoma State past Iowa State 53-36

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Avery Anderson III tossed in 12 points and added five steals, sparking Oklahoma State to a 53-36 victory over Iowa State. Anderson sank 5 of 10 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (14-15, 7-10 Big 12 Conference). Moussa Cisse had eight points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Oklahoma State dominated the boards 45-27. Bryce Williams scored nine off the bench. A layup by Robert Jones pulled Iowa State (20-10, 7-10) even at 30 with 14:32 remaining. The score remained tied until Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 11:41 left. The Cowboys never trailed again.