Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren’s stock continues to rise

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren was tentative at times early in his freshman season as he tried to fit in with a team full of veterans. The lanky 7-footer became more assertive as the season wore on, demonstrating the skills that have him projected as a top-three pick in the next NBA draft. Holmgren has dominated at the defensive end, finishing fourth nationally with 3.59 blocked shots per game while altering countless others. He’s exceptionally mobile for someone his size, an outstanding perimeter shooter and has great footwork in the post. Holmgren is averaging 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the top-ranked Zags.