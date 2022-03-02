Maryland beats Gophers despite Battle’s 39 points, 84-73

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Hakim Hart scored 19 points to lead a balanced Maryland attack that withstood an Xfinity Center-tying 39 points by Minnesota’s Jamison Battle for an 84-73 win over the Golden Gophers. Fatts Russell added 16 points, Eric Ayala 15 points and nine rebounds, Julian Reese 12 points and Qudus Wahab 10 for the Terrapins. Battle was 14-of-31 shooting, making 7 of 16 from the arc, to tie Maryland’s Diamond Stone, who scored 39 against Penn State on Dec. 30, 2015. Payton Willis added 21 points for Minnesota.Maryland had a four-point lead at the break and stayed in front the entire second half.