Nantes beats Monaco on penalties to reach French Cup final

PARIS (AP) — Nantes reached the French Cup final for the first time in 22 years by beating Monaco on penalty kicks after an exciting game finished in a 2-2 draw. Nigeria winger Moses Simon scored the decisive spot kick to make it 4-2 in the shootout and spark a pitch invasion at Stade de la Beaujoire as jubilant Nantes fans celebrated in a good-natured atmosphere. Having only just stayed in the first division after winning a promotion-relegation playoff last season it has been some turnaround for Nantes. Coach Antoine Kombouare’s side is on course for a first trophy since winning the cup in 2000. Nantes faces Nice on May 8 at Stade de France.