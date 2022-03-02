No. 14 Arkansas survives in last seconds against LSU

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas guard JD Notae made two free throws with 8.6 points left, LSU’s Xavier Pinson missed a final attempt at the rim as the clock expired as the No. 14 Razorbacks held off the Tigers 77-76 on Wednesday night. Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 23 points. The Razorbacks — 24-6 overall and 13-4 in the Southeastern Conference — have won 14 of their last 15 games overall and nine in a row at home. Tari Eason led LSU with 24 points, but fouled out with 1:35 left.