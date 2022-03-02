Pacers’ Jalen Smith fined $20K for profane language at ref

NEW YORK (AP) — Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official after he was ejected during a loss in Orlando. The incident occurred Monday night following Smith’s ejection with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter of the Pacers’ 119-103 loss to the Magic. Smith picking up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Magic. The Pacers never recovered. Smith had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes before he was sent to the locker room.