Radulov nets winner in 500th game as Stars beat Kings 4-3

DALLAS (AP) — Alexander Radulov scored the winning goal in his 500th NHL game to cap Dallas’ four-goal second period and the Stars rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Wednesday night. Radulov and Ryan Suter scored in the final minute of the period, and Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson previously scored to help Dallas improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games and 30-20-3 overall. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves to improve to 15-3-0 at home this season. Kings rookie Arthur Kaliyev had his first two-goal game in the NHL, Phillip Danualt also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 39 shots.