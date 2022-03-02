Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:04 AM

Russians to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at Paralympics

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

The International Paralympic Committee says Russians and Belarusians at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing will compete as “neutral athletes” because of their countries’ roles in the war against Ukraine. Russian athletes had already been slated to compete as RPC as punishment for the state-sponsored doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and a subsequent cover-up. The IPC added more restrictions when the Paralympics open later this week but stopped short of expulsion. Belarus was sanctioned for its part in aiding Russia with the invasion and war against Ukraine. Both delegations will be excluded from the medal table.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content