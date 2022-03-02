Tiger Woods beats out Mickelson for $8 million impact bonus

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods still moves the needle in golf even when he barely plays. Woods is the winner of the $40 million “Player Impact Program” that rewards players who generate the most interest. It uses five metrics and Woods led three of them. Phil Mickelson had claimed on Twitter in December that he was the winner. Woods recovered from a scary car crash last year by returning to play the PNC Championship with his son in December while riding in a cart. Woods gets $8 million from the program. Mickelson gets $6 million for finishing second. They were followed by Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau.