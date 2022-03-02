Vlahović greeted by whistles as Juve beats Fiorentina 1-0

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović was greeted with plenty of whistles and jeers on his return to Fiorentina for the first time since his acrimonious departure last month. But Vlahović departed with a victory as his new club Juventus won the first leg of their Italian Cup semifinal 1-0 following a stoppage-time own goal from Fiorentina defender Lorenzo Venuti. The home side had dominated the game and also hit the woodwork. Around 10,000 whistles were handed out to Fiorentina fans before the match and they were used profusely whenever Vlahović touched the ball.