Bobrovsky makes 18 stops, Panthers top Senators 3-0

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patric Hornqvist and Ryan Lomberg scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves for his 36th career shutout and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Thursday night to snap a three-game slide. Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, and Hornqvist also had an assist for Florida. Anton Forsberg stopped 45 shots for Ottawa, including 37 of the first 38 he faced.