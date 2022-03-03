Cunningham has 22 points as Pistons hold off Raptors 108-106

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Cade Cunningham had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 26 and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat Toronto 108-106 for their sixth straight victory over the Raptors. Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Hamidou Diallo had 11 and Isaiah Stewart added 10 as the Pistons gave coach Dwane Casey another win against the team that fired him in May 2018. Scottie Barnes had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam scored 28 points, Precious Achiuwa had 18 and Gary Trent Jr. 14 for the Raptors, who have lost three of five.