Davis scores 26 as Alabama beats No. 24 Georgia women at SEC

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brittany Davis hit 5-of-6 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Alabama beat No. 24 Georgia 74-62 Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament. The 11th-seeded Crimson Tide (17-12) have won five of six. That includes two in as many days for Alabama to reach the quarterfinals for a second straight year. The Tide snapped a five-game skid to Georgia. They will play No. 18 Tennessee in the quarterfinals Friday night. Alabama beat the Lady Vols by 10 on Feb. 17 in Tuscaloosa.Megan Abrams also had 22 for Alabama, and Allie Craig Cruce added 10.