Krzyzewski’s home finale in Duke-UNC rivalry tops ACC slate

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Fourth-ranked Duke plays its final home game under Mike Krzyzewski on Saturday against North Carolina to headline the schedule for the Atlantic Coast Conference’s final weekend. The Blue Devils won the first meeting by 20 points in Chapel Hill. Duke has already clinched the program’s first outright ACC regular-season title since 2006. The schedule also includes Virginia Tech continuing its push for an NCAA Tournament bid and North Carolina State flirting with the program’s first 20-loss season. The league is holding its women’s tournament this week in Greensboro, North Carolina. The men play their tournament next week in New York.