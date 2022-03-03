Ovechkin scores 763rd goal, Caps beat Canes 4-0 to snap skid

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 763rd NHL goal to help the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 and snap a three-game skid. The Capitals had lost six in a row at home. Vitek Vanecek stopped all 36 shots he faced for the shutout. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Martin Fehervary and Dmitry Orlov also scored for Washington. Ovechkin moved three back of Jaromir Jagr for third on the NHL’s career goals list. Carolina has lost two in a row. The Hurricanes’ seven-game point streak came to an end.