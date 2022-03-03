Walker scores 21, Kentucky beats Mississippi State at SEC

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Jada Walker matched her season-high with 21 points leading five Wildcats in double figures, and Kentucky beat Mississippi State 83-67 Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament. The seventh-seeded Wildcats won their seventh straight and improved to 5-0 in the second round. They will play sixth-ranked LSU in the quarterfinals Friday night. Dre’una Edwards scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Kentucky. Rhyne Howard added 14 points, and Jazmine Massengill and Robyn Benton each had 12. No. 10 seed Mississippi State lost its sixth straight. The skid began with a road loss at Kentucky.