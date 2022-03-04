A master on field, enigmatic off; Shane Warne dies aged 52

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Shane Warne’s artful and record-breaking spin bowling on the cricket field was matched by his impish allure and often controversial career off the pitch. He is being remembered by all manner of athletes, actors, prime ministers and rock stars following his death from an apparent heart attack at the age of 52. Warne was found unresponsive in his villa hotel in Thailand on Friday night and could not be revived at a nearby hospital. Plans were being made to return his body to his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, where his family has been offered a state funeral.