Published 2:45 PM

Brehm closes eagle-birdie to take Puerto Rico Open lead

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico (AP) — Ryan Brehm closed birdie-eagle for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the Puerto Rico Open. Brehm birdied the par-4 17th and made a 30-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 133 at Grand Reserve. Max McGreevy, Satoshi Kodaira and Michael Kim were a stroke back. McGreevy shot 64, Kodaira 66 and Kim 69 wUniversity of Oklahoma senior Chris Gotterup was 8 under after his second straight 68. Making his PGA Tour debut, he won the Puerto Rico Classic collegiate event two weeks ago at Grand Reserve.

